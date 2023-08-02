Amica Retiree Medical Trust Grows Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,539 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 1.2% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 203.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,360,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,882 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,132,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 243,115.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,405,017 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $419,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,617 shares during the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $8.96 on Wednesday, reaching $252.11. 65,665,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,724,656. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $314.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.96, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $251.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TSLA. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Tesla from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $610,287.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,819,564.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $610,287.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,572 shares in the company, valued at $31,819,564.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,926,883.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,230 shares of company stock valued at $16,361,094. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

