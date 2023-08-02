Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 882,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,352. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $2.37.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

