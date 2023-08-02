ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Stock Price Down 19.8%

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 19.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.61 and last traded at $3.61. Approximately 1,151 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

ams-OSRAM Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.72.

About ams-OSRAM

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates in Semiconductors and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductors segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as high-performance LEDs, lasers, and optical sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial end markets.

