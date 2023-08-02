Analysts Offer Predictions for Ameresco, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Ameresco in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 1st. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Ameresco’s current full-year earnings is $1.80 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ameresco’s FY2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $327.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.97 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Ameresco from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Ameresco from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Ameresco from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ameresco from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ameresco from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.54.

Shares of Ameresco stock opened at $52.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.99 and a 200 day moving average of $49.39. Ameresco has a 12 month low of $39.62 and a 12 month high of $76.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 53.14, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 24.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 17,857 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameresco by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Ameresco by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ameresco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,241,000 after buying an additional 72,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Ameresco by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $213,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

