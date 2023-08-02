Analyzing Kartoon Studios (NASDAQ:TOON) and Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Kartoon Studios (NASDAQ:TOON – Get Free Report) and Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Kartoon Studios and Gaia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kartoon Studios -87.71% -55.40% -27.43% Gaia -5.42% -4.61% -3.03%

Risk & Volatility

Kartoon Studios has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gaia has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kartoon Studios $75.05 million 1.03 -$45.60 million N/A N/A Gaia $82.04 million 0.66 -$3.10 million ($0.20) -12.90

This table compares Kartoon Studios and Gaia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gaia has higher revenue and earnings than Kartoon Studios.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.4% of Kartoon Studios shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.2% of Gaia shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of Kartoon Studios shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.4% of Gaia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Kartoon Studios and Gaia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kartoon Studios 0 0 0 0 N/A Gaia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kartoon Studios presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 340.53%. Given Kartoon Studios’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Kartoon Studios is more favorable than Gaia.

Summary

Gaia beats Kartoon Studios on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kartoon Studios

Kartoon Studios Inc., a content and brand management company, creates, produces, licenses, and broadcasts educational and multimedia animated content for children worldwide. The company offers Ukulele U, a live-action IP preschool music series; Team Zenko Go!, a preschool computer animated children's streaming television series; Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Guava Juice, a 2D animated IP series; Shaq's Garage, a children's animated series about the secret adventures; Cocomelon that provides 3D animation videos of traditional nursery rhymes and children's songs; Eggventurers, a preschool animated series; Barbie Productions that provides animated Barbie series; Octonauts, a children's television series based on the children's books; Roblox Rumble, an elimination-style competitive reality series; Spin Master Productions; Madagascar; and Bee & PuppyCat. It also operates a cartoon channel over various platforms. In addition, the company acts as a licensing agent for Llama Llama, Bee & PuppyCat, and Castlevania. It serves various customers and partners, including broadcasters, consumer products licensees, and online platforms. The company was formerly known as Genius Brands International, Inc. and changed its name to Kartoon Studios Inc. in June 2023. Kartoon Studios Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc. operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices. The company's network includes Yoga channel, which provides access to yoga, eastern arts, and other movement based classes; Transformation channel that offers content in the areas of spiritual growth, personal development, and consciousness; Alternative Healing channel, which offers content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity; and Seeking Truth channel that offers category-leading talent that enables to draw speakers, authors, and experts in the alternative media world. Gaia, Inc. was formerly known as Gaiam, Inc. and changed its name to Gaia, Inc. in July 2016. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

