ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Short Interest Down 5.5% in July

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 888,000 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the June 30th total of 939,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 466,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
ANSYS Stock Down 1.6 %
ANSYS stock opened at $336.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.20, a P/E/G ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ANSYS has a twelve month low of $194.23 and a twelve month high of $351.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $329.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.72.
ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $509.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.15 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 12.73%. As a group, analysts expect that ANSYS will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,409,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 832,377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $274,909,000 after acquiring an additional 81,217 shares in the last quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $573,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have commented on ANSS. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.33.
About ANSYS
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ANSYS
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- The Recovery in Teladoc is Showing Signs of Life
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- AI-Powered Growth Propels Arista Networks to New Highs
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- JetBlue Airlines May Have Entered A Buy Zone, Check This First
Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.