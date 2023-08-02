ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.39-$8.88 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.26 billion-$2.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.29 billion. ANSYS also updated its FY23 guidance to $8.39-8.88 EPS.

ANSYS Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of ANSYS stock traded down $11.36 on Wednesday, reaching $325.37. 669,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.24. ANSYS has a fifty-two week low of $194.23 and a fifty-two week high of $351.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $330.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.84.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $496.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.05 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 25.74%. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ANSYS will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANSS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $315.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANSS

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $17,129,010.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,186,595.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $17,129,010.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,186,595.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.17, for a total transaction of $501,109.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,502,383.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,238 shares of company stock valued at $23,261,277. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in ANSYS by 2.2% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 3.8% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in ANSYS by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 883 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 28.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 8.5% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.