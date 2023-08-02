Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.55.

APO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 11,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total value of $860,040.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,779,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,058,972.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joshua Harris sold 332,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total transaction of $21,784,629.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,466,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,923,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 11,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total value of $860,040.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,779,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,058,972.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,348,666 shares of company stock worth $88,967,624. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476,830 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth $353,603,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth $332,126,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,830,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872,458 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $81.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $45.62 and a 12-month high of $83.37. The firm has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.87, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.68.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 103.06% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.78 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is -71.07%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

