Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter.

Shares of APLE stock opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16. Apple Hospitality REIT has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.14%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $77,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 568,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,805,689.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have bought a total of 6,718 shares of company stock worth $102,969 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 255.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 7,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APLE. Barclays increased their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 220 hotels with approximately 29,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states.

