Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Sees Large Volume Increase After Strong Earnings

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 3,236,983 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 105% from the previous session’s volume of 1,581,964 shares.The stock last traded at $29.89 and had previously closed at $29.79.

The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on ARNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Arconic in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark downgraded Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Arconic from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arconic in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Arconic by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Arconic in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Arconic by 21.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.88.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells fabricated aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions. The Rolled Products segment provides a range of aluminum sheet and plate products for aerospace, ground transportation, packaging, building and construction, and industrial products; and roofing, architectural composite panels, ventilated facades and ceiling panels, spacers, culvert pipes, and gutters for building and construction markets.

