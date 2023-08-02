Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Trading Up 6.1%

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.42 and last traded at $14.37. 646,072 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 842,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

Ardmore Shipping Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.24 million, a PE ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.28.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 37.86% and a return on equity of 44.35%. The company had revenue of $81.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.27 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardmore Shipping Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. Ardmore Shipping’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 398,318 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,739,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after buying an additional 26,216 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 48.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. 79.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

