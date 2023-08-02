Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) PT Raised to $96.00

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ARES. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $99.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.00.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of Ares Management stock traded down $1.82 on Wednesday, reaching $100.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,069,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,103. Ares Management has a fifty-two week low of $58.60 and a fifty-two week high of $103.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.18. The stock has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. Ares Management had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,372,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,944,654 shares in the company, valued at $829,470,136.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ares Management news, Director Antoinette Cook Bush bought 1,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.69 per share, for a total transaction of $100,805.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,563.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,372,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,944,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,470,136.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,421,576 shares of company stock worth $469,241,265 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ares Management

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,140,328,000 after acquiring an additional 458,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,618,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $886,004,000 after acquiring an additional 701,738 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,270,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $223,821,000 after acquiring an additional 576,836 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,186,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Ares Management by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,002,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $250,547,000 after purchasing an additional 123,403 shares in the last quarter. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ares Management

(Get Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Stories

