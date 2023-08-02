Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $106 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,532,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 351,232 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 1.3% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.07% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $105,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,873,696,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,544,751,000 after purchasing an additional 21,451,006 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2,077.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,049,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863,095 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,794,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $992,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6,884.3% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,343,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $61.75. The company had a trading volume of 11,937,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,322,911. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $81.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.01 and its 200 day moving average is $67.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.64%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

