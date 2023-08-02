Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Ashford Price Performance
About Ashford
Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.
