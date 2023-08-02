Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Piper Sandler

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 9.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair cut shares of Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.80.

NASDAQ:AZPN traded up $17.51 on Wednesday, hitting $198.22. The company had a trading volume of 536,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.65, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.56. Aspen Technology has a 52 week low of $161.32 and a 52 week high of $263.59.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total value of $512,439.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at $961,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the second quarter worth $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the first quarter worth $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 243.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 88.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

