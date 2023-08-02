Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Holdings Lifted by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Atkore were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 179.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Atkore during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Atkore alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Atkore in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.40.

Insider Transactions at Atkore

Atkore Stock Up 3.0 %

In related news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 3,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $480,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,902.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Scott H. Muse sold 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $181,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,987,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $480,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,902.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ATKR opened at $163.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 2.21. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $70.50 and a one year high of $163.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.60. Atkore had a return on equity of 66.55% and a net margin of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $895.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.