Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Raymond James from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 29.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

AESI stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.86. The company had a trading volume of 582,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.52. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $21.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.66.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $153.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.92 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlas Energy Solutions will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ben M. Brigham purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.85 per share, for a total transaction of $168,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,055,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the second quarter worth $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions during the first quarter worth $68,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the first quarter valued at $208,000. 18.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc provides proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, Texas.

