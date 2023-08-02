Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.74

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.74 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%.

Atmos Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 39 years. Atmos Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 45.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Atmos Energy to earn $6.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.8%.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Atmos Energy stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,383,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,760. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.73. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.61. Atmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $97.71 and a fifty-two week high of $125.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $45,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

