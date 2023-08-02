Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Trading Down 4%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) was down 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.73 and last traded at $11.78. Approximately 1,081,712 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 2,931,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.27.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AUPH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.12 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 65.90% and a negative return on equity of 23.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, Director David R.W. Jayne sold 8,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $98,333.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 590.6% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,580,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,277,000 after acquiring an additional 130,465 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $29,784,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,431,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,827,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. 39.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. The company also offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

