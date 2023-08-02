Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Short Interest Up 7.1% in July

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,440,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the June 30th total of 13,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.12.

Avantor Price Performance

NYSE:AVTR traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,224,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,690,650. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.59 and a 200-day moving average of $21.48.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Avantor

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Avantor by 211.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 162.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 815.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

