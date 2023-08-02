Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Avient Stock Performance

AVNT traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.13. The company had a trading volume of 300,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.54. Avient has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $49.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.86.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $824.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.90 million. Avient had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Avient’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avient will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Avient

Avient Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Avient by 22.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Avient by 2.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Avient by 3.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Avient during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Avient by 9.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.