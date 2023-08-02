Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.32% from the stock’s previous close.
Avient Stock Performance
AVNT traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.13. The company had a trading volume of 300,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.54. Avient has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $49.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.86.
Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $824.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.90 million. Avient had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Avient’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avient will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Avient
Avient Company Profile
Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.
