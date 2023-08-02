Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.72-$1.72 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $280.00 million-$280.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $260.71 million. Axcelis Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on ACLS shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. William Blair began coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set an outperform rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, B. Riley Financial lifted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $166.71.

NASDAQ ACLS traded down $7.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $189.02. The stock had a trading volume of 768,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,222. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.42. Axcelis Technologies has a one year low of $49.78 and a one year high of $201.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $254.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.89 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 19.49%. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, insider Mary G. Puma sold 21,705 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,713,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 332,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,551,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,873 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,450.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mary G. Puma sold 21,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,713,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 332,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,551,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,181 shares of company stock valued at $17,592,020 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,435,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $724,219,000 after buying an additional 124,057 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,957,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,085,000 after acquiring an additional 180,011 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,594,000 after purchasing an additional 19,207 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,014,000 after acquiring an additional 25,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 607,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,993,000 after purchasing an additional 286,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

