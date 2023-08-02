Axie Infinity (AXS) Trading 3.2% Lower Over Last Week

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 2nd. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $829.59 million and $52.03 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.90 or 0.00020268 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00017405 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00014218 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,152.46 or 1.00071802 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,506,242 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 140,506,242.30627233 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.01224488 USD and is up 0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 335 active market(s) with $93,250,953.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

