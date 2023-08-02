B. Riley Comments on ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ARR)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for ARMOUR Residential REIT in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 31st. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for ARMOUR Residential REIT’s current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for ARMOUR Residential REIT’s FY2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Up 0.4 %

ARMOUR Residential REIT Dividend Announcement

Shares of ARR opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.31. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $7.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.71%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -141.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARMOUR Residential REIT

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 187,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 108,500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 87,971 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 56.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 943,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 339,206 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 15,326 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

(Get Free Report)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.