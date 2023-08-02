B. Riley Comments on indie Semiconductor, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:INDI)

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for indie Semiconductor in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 26th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for indie Semiconductor’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on INDI. TheStreet downgraded shares of indie Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ INDI opened at $9.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 0.81. indie Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $11.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.20.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.02 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 18.69% and a negative net margin of 102.77%.

In other indie Semiconductor news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $404,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,544.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $281,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,191,280 shares in the company, valued at $11,162,293.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $404,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,602 shares in the company, valued at $174,544.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 429,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,928,990 in the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDI. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 175.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 18,923 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in indie Semiconductor by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,423,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after buying an additional 510,070 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $2,040,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

