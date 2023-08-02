Bancreek Capital Management LP Purchases 4,510 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Bancreek Capital Management LP grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up approximately 4.9% of Bancreek Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bancreek Capital Management LP’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 187.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE ICE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.05. 817,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,448,502. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $117.85. The firm has a market cap of $64.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.60, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.12%.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $173,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,690.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,083. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $173,568.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,690.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,978 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,289 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

