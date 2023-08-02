Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Short Interest Update

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 727,000 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the June 30th total of 787,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRC traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $20.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,814. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.27. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $36.78. The company has a market capitalization of $337.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.73.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $37.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Marin Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,403,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,724,000 after purchasing an additional 182,971 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 792,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,349,000 after acquiring an additional 29,716 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 761,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,714,000 after acquiring an additional 96,155 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 475,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,404,000 after acquiring an additional 80,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 298,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 14,518 shares during the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

