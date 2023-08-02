Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Acquired by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK makes up approximately 1.3% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Bank OZK worth $4,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 2.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Bank OZK by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK Price Performance

Shares of OZK stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.06. The stock had a trading volume of 697,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,563. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $49.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.33.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 35.47%. The business had revenue of $388.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on OZK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Bank OZK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OZK

About Bank OZK

(Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.