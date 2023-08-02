Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Boosts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 39.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth $3,195,000. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,867 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth $2,567,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 38,907 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 34,029 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,841,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,218,368. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $125.08 and a 1 year high of $183.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $61.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.25 and a 200 day moving average of $152.72.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.59%.

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.89.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

