Barbara Adachi Acquires 3,620 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Stock

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) Director Barbara Adachi purchased 3,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.64 per share, with a total value of $100,056.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $163,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Old Republic International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ORI traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,536,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,784. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.31. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Old Republic International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.244 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Republic International

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORI. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Old Republic International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Old Republic International by 6.9% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 143,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 18.3% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,224,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ORI

Old Republic International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.