Barclays Boosts Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $399.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $384.00 to $399.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on VRTX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $326.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $347.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $271.61 and a 52-week high of $367.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $344.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $997,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,038 shares in the company, valued at $11,213,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.56, for a total transaction of $307,263.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 36,512 shares in the company, valued at $12,763,134.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $997,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,213,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,328 shares of company stock worth $11,762,289 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 91.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

