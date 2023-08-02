Bausch Health Companies (BHC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Bausch Health Companies to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Bausch Health Companies has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 381.67%. On average, analysts expect Bausch Health Companies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BHC opened at $9.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.20 and its 200-day moving average is $7.93. Bausch Health Companies has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $10.23.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BHC shares. StockNews.com lowered Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. TD Cowen lowered Bausch Health Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

