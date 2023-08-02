Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $733.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Benchmark Electronics updated its Q3 guidance to $0.51-$0.59 EPS.
Benchmark Electronics Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSE BHE traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.77. 14,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $953.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.36. Benchmark Electronics has a one year low of $20.58 and a one year high of $30.00.
Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About Benchmark Electronics
Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.
