Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Berry Global Group worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BERY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,056,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 1,301.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 423,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,591,000 after buying an additional 393,269 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,082,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,013,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,232,000 after buying an additional 322,985 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,478,000. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 31,602 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $1,938,466.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,015,071.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jason K. Greene sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $35,365.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 31,602 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $1,938,466.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,071.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,122 shares of company stock worth $5,770,595. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BERY shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial upgraded Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BERY

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BERY traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.72. The company had a trading volume of 847,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,314. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.19. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.52 and a 12 month high of $68.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.71.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.11. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Berry Global Group

(Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.