BetaPro NASDAQ-100 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HQU) Shares Down 0.5%

BetaPro NASDAQ-100 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HQU – Get Free Report) was down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$15.24 and last traded at C$15.40. Approximately 502,193 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 740,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.47.
BetaPro NASDAQ-100 2x Daily Bull ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.70.
