BioAtla’s (BCAB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 470.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BioAtla from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of BioAtla in a report on Wednesday. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of BioAtla in a report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioAtla presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCAB traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.98. The company had a trading volume of 475,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,826. BioAtla has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $12.15. The stock has a market cap of $142.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.26.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. Equities analysts forecast that BioAtla will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,395,000. Tang Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioAtla by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 3,124,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,025 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,277,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of BioAtla by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,220,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,818,000 after acquiring an additional 819,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BioAtla by 119.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,268,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 689,193 shares during the last quarter. 74.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

