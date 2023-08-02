Bitcoin Gold Trading 17.4% Higher Over Last Week (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 2nd. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 17.4% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $15.58 or 0.00053509 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $272.92 million and approximately $35.89 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00101477 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00031866 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a digital currency that aims to decentralize the process of Bitcoin mining by utilizing GPU hardware, making it more accessible to a wider range of users. BTG is based on the original Bitcoin blockchain but incorporates a different mining algorithm, Equihash, to promote decentralization and prevent the concentration of mining power. BTG was created in 2017 as a fork of Bitcoin, and it maintains similar features such as a limited supply cap of 21 million coins. BTG can be used for peer-to-peer transactions, as well as for mining on GPU hardware to earn rewards for securing the network. BTG aims to provide a more decentralized and democratic approach to mining, empowering individual miners and promoting wider participation in the mining process.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.