BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust to Issue Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:BGT)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1136 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:BGT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.93. 73,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,434. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.40. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.56 and a 1 year high of $12.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGT. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $149,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 6.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 9.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

