BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Plans $0.15 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Price Performance

BMEZ traded down 0.05 on Wednesday, reaching 16.32. The stock had a trading volume of 213,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,790. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of 14.33 and a fifty-two week high of 17.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 16.21 and a 200-day moving average of 16.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

