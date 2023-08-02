BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) to Issue $0.04 Dividend

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:BTA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.60. 59,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,439. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.82.

Get BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 1,051.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.