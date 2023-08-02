BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0929 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BBN traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.14. 358,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,171. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $20.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.27.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,115,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,781,000 after buying an additional 466,583 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,764,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,548,000 after purchasing an additional 260,836 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,990,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,394,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,701,000 after acquiring an additional 74,920 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $926,000.

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

