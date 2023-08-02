Blend Labs (BLND) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Blend Labs to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Blend Labs has set its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 379.35% and a negative return on equity of 172.11%. The company had revenue of $37.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.76 million. On average, analysts expect Blend Labs to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE BLND opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. Blend Labs has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a current ratio of 8.77.

In related news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 151,316 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $143,750.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Blend Labs in the 1st quarter worth about $376,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Blend Labs by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 34,435 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Blend Labs by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 145,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 26,859 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Blend Labs by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,849,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 228,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Blend Labs by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,269,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 147,427 shares in the last quarter. 53.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

