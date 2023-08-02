BlueArk (BRK) Trading 0% Higher This Week

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Over the last week, BlueArk has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. BlueArk has a market capitalization of $32.38 million and approximately $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlueArk token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,142.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $231.07 or 0.00792909 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00124951 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00018421 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00029830 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000716 BTC.

BlueArk Token Profile

BRK is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official website is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlueArk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

