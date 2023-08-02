BNB Hits Market Capitalization of $36.90 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One BNB coin can currently be bought for $239.87 or 0.00823063 BTC on popular exchanges. BNB has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion and $570.08 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

BNB Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 153,854,926 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 153,855,071.44735116. The last known price of BNB is 245.1263345 USD and is up 2.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1551 active market(s) with $878,734,143.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

