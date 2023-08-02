Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Price Target Increased to $108.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BCC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Boise Cascade from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Boise Cascade from $100.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Boise Cascade from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Boise Cascade stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.52. The company had a trading volume of 708,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,259. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.34. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $55.14 and a 12 month high of $112.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.58.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCC. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the second quarter worth about $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 12,950.0% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

