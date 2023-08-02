Bradford L. Smith Sells 50,000 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $8.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $327.50. 27,718,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,426,738. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $336.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.71. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $366.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.9% during the second quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 23,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,897,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 82.9% during the second quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 51.0% during the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 303,400 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $103,320,000 after buying an additional 102,500 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 13.6% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,413 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,995,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,246 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,966,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $263.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.76.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

