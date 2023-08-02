Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EAT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brinker International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 276.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

Brinker International Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $38.87 on Wednesday. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $23.66 and a fifty-two week high of $42.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.34.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. Brinker International had a net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 44.32%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brinker International

(Get Free Report

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company also operates in virtual brands, including It's Just Wings and Maggiano's Italian Classics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.