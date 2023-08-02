Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 55,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 39,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,482,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $62.05. 4,106,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,267,894. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.64%.

BMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. SVB Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

