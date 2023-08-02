Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 575,700 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the June 30th total of 607,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.6 days.

Brookfield Property Preferred Price Performance

Shares of BPYPM opened at $15.86 on Wednesday. Brookfield Property Preferred has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $23.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.15.

Brookfield Property Preferred Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners LP invests in real estate. The Company owns, operates and invests in commercial properties. Brookfield Property Partners focuses on properties located in North America, Europe, Australia and Brazil.

