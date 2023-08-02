BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Short Interest Up 5.5% in July

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 544,600 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the June 30th total of 516,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of BurgerFi International in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:BFI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $44.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.37. BurgerFi International has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $3.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.48.

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.73 million for the quarter. BurgerFi International had a negative net margin of 55.16% and a negative return on equity of 47.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in BurgerFi International by 548.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 126,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BurgerFi International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of BurgerFi International in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BurgerFi International by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of BurgerFi International in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

